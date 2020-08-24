Norwegian fund drops Exxon, Chevron over climate lobbying

Storebrand, which manages assets worth $91 billion, had over $12 million invested in Exxon and more than $10 million in Chevron. It said it is also selling its stocks in U.K.-based mining company Rio Tinto and German chemicals maker BASF.

The Oslo-based fund called climate change “one of the greatest risks facing humanity” and accused several of the companies it is divesting from of "lobbying activities which undermine action to solve this crisis.”