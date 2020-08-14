North Korea lifts lockdown in city, rejects flood, virus aid

During Thursday’s meeting, Kim said it was clear after three weeks that the virus situation in Kaesong was stable and expressed gratitude to residents for cooperating with the lockdown, the KCNA said.

In late July, Kim ordered a total lockdown of Kaesong and had the nation shift into a “maximum emergency system” after the North claimed of finding a person with COVID-19 symptoms.

The North’s state media said the suspected patient was a North Korean who had earlier fled to the South before slipping back into Kaesong. But South Korean health authorities say the 24-year-old hadn’t tested positive in South Korea and never had contact with any known virus carrier.

North Korea later said the person's test results were inconclusive and still maintains it is virus-free, a status widely doubted by outsiders.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ruling party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13 2020. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A passenger wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is disinfected her hands before getting on a trolley bus in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) Credit: Jon Chol Jin Credit: Jon Chol Jin

A man in a protective suit disinfects the inside of a trolley bus to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) Credit: Jon Chol Jin Credit: Jon Chol Jin

A passenger wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is disinfected her hand before getting on a trolley bus in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) Credit: Jon Chol Jin Credit: Jon Chol Jin

People are disinfected their hands and get fever checked before going into the Pyongyang Railway Station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho) Credit: Cha Song Ho Credit: Cha Song Ho

Women in protective suits disinfect a hall at the Pyongyang Railway Station to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) Credit: Jon Chol Jin Credit: Jon Chol Jin

A man in a protective suit disinfects a trolley bus to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho) Credit: Cha Song Ho Credit: Cha Song Ho