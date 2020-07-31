Nokia profit up despite pandemic as new CEO takes over

Suri said that Nokia has now concluded 83 commercial deals for 5G, the new network technology that allows ultra-fast downloading speeds among other things. Along with China’s Huawei and Sweden’s Ericsson, Nokia is one of the three main providers of 5G networks. Huawei is at the center of a U.S.-China dispute over technology, with the Trump administration saying it can help the Chinese government spy on people, a claim the company denies.

Friday marked the last day as a CEO for Suri, a Nokia veteran with 25 years in service and the head of the company since 2014, as his appointed successor Pekka Lundmark takes over on Aug. 1.

Lundmark, 56, is the former CEO of the Finnish energy group Fortum who has earlier worked at Nokia in various executive positions between 1990 and 2000.

In May, Nokia’s shareholders approved the appointment of Sari Baldauf, who also has an extensive Nokia background, as the company’s new chair.