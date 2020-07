NKorea puts border city in lockdown over suspected outbreak

Foreign experts say a coronavirus outbreak in North Korea could cause dire consequences because of its poor public health care infrastructure and chronic lack of medical supplies.

Kaesong, a city with an estimated 200,000 people, is located just north of the heavily fortified land border with South Korea. It once hosted the Koreas’ jointly run industrial complex, which remains stalled since 2016 amid nuclear tensions. Last month, North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong to protest a campaign by South Korean activists who have been sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

During an emergency Politburo meeting Saturday, Kim also declared a state of emergency in the Kaesong area and "clarified the determination of the Party Central Committee to shift from the state emergency anti-epidemic system to the maximum emergency system and issue a top-class alert,” KCNA said.

It quoted Kim as saying that there was “a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country." Kim said he took “the preemptive measure of totally blocking Kaesong City and isolating each district and region from the other within July 24 afternoon just after receiving the report on it,” according to KCNA.

The Politburo meeting also discussed the “loose guard performance” at the border area where the suspected case crossed over to North Korea.

KCNA said that Kim and other leaders were briefed on the results of an intensive investigation of a military unit responsible for the border crossing case and discussed administering “a severe punishment."

More than 33,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea over the past 20 years to avoid poverty and political suppression, mostly via the long, porous border with China. But it's rare for North Korean refugees to return to their homeland by crossing the mine-strewn inter-Korean border.

The South Korean government has no immediate comments on the North Korean announcement.

“Blaming an alleged return defector for bringing COVID-19 into the country is likely intended to shift blame for spread of the virus away from China and Pyongyang and on to Seoul,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said.

“This may also be a tactic for ratcheting up diplomatic pressure on (South Korea) and trying to further dissuade North Koreans from defecting to the South,” he said.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an emergency Politburo meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, July 25, 2020.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second left in the background, attends an emergency Politburo meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, July 25, 2020.

War veterans head to a hotel to attend a national conference of war veterans on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, which the country celebrates as the day of "victory in the fatherland liberation war" in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) Credit: Jon Chol Jin Credit: Jon Chol Jin

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus pass by a directional sign showing the distance to North Korea's city Kaesong and South Korea's capital Seoul at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, July 26, 2020.

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus pass by a notice about precautions against the coronavirus disease at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, July 26, 2020. The banner reads "The precautions against the coronavirus 19."

Hand clean gels are displayed at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, July 26, 2020.

South Korean army soldiers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus pass by a wire fence decorated with ribbons written with messages wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, July 26, 2020.

People watch the North Korean territory at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, July 26, 2020.

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk by a map of two Koreas showing North Korea's capital Pyongyang and South Korea's capital Seoul at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, July 26, 2020.

War veterans head to a hotel to attend a national conference of war veterans on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, which the country celebrates as the day of "victory in the fatherland liberation war" in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) Credit: Jon Chol Jin Credit: Jon Chol Jin