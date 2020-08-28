NHL investigating ex-Panthers GM for alleged racial comments

The Panthers did not respond to a message seeking comment. Tallon could not be reached.

Tallon’s contract as GM and president of hockey operations was not renewed in what the Panthers described as a mutual decision. Tallon had been with the team for 10 years, but Florida made the playoffs only three times in that span and has not won a postseason round since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996.

“For the last decade, Dale raised the team’s profile, attracted key players to South Florida and brought character and class to our franchise,” Panthers owner Vincent Viola said earlier this month. “When we purchased the Panthers in 2013, we did so with a singular goal — to win a Stanley Cup. We have not seen our efforts come to fruition.”

Last fall, Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after it was disclosed he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors a decade ago and kicked and punched players behind the bench during his recent time with Carolina.

