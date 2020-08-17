New Zealand delays election after virus outbreak in Auckland

Ardern said in making her decision, she had first called the leaders of all the political parties represented in the parliament to get their views.

“Ultimately I want to ensure we have a well-run election that gives all voters the best chance to receive all the information they need about parties and candidates, and delivers certainty for the future,” Ardern said.

She said she wouldn't consider delaying the election again, no matter what was happening with any virus outbreaks.

Opinion polling indicates Ardern's Labour Party is favored to win a second term in office.