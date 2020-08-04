New York Fed: Black-owned business hard hit by pandemic

The report found that between April and June, nearly $521 billion in loans in the Paycheck Protection Program to support businesses had been distributed but that the support did not reach some of the hardest hit areas.

“Businesses in the hardest hit communities have witnessed huge disparities in access to federal relief funds and a higher rate of business closures,” Mills said.

The New York Fed report said that in the 30 counties where Black-owned businesses were seen as particularly susceptible to closures, about 15% to 20% of the businesses received PPP loans.

The report said while those rates were not too different from the national business estimate of 17.7% of businesses receiving PPP loans, there was a much wider discrepancy in some areas.

Only 7% of businesses in the Bronx got PPP loans and just 11.3% of those in Queens, N.Y., and 11.6% in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, the report said.