New statues stoke sensitivity between South Korea, Japan

Relations between South Korea and Japan sank to their lowest point in decades last year as they allowed their decades-long disputes over wartime history to spill over into issues related to trade and military cooperation.

During a briefing in Tokyo, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said it would be unacceptable under “international courtesy” if the statues’ male figure did indeed represent Abe.

“I think such a thing is unforgivable under international courtesy,” Suga said.

Kim In-chul, South Korea’s foreign ministry spokesperson, acknowledged that countries should consider “international comity” in regard to foreign heads of state, but he didn’t provide a clear answer when asked whether private citizens should be asked to follow such practices.

Disputes over sex slaves are a legacy of Japan’s 1910-45 colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula. Historians say tens of thousands of women from around Asia, many of them Korean, were sent to front-line military brothels to provide sex to Japanese soldiers during World War II.

Under South Korea’s previous conservative government, the countries attempted to settle the dispute over sexual slavery in a 2015 agreement for Tokyo to provide 1 billion yen ($9 million) to a Seoul-based foundation to help support victims.

The deal was hugely unpopular in South Korea, where many people criticized their government for settling for too little and accused Tokyo of attempting to silence the victims with money. The liberal government of current South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who took office in 2017, took steps to dissolve the foundation, saying the deal lacked legitimacy because officials failed to properly communicate with the victims before reaching it.