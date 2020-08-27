NBC sets November return for 'This Is Us,' 'Chicago' dramas

“Connecting,” a new comedy about friends using video chats to remain bonded despite pandemic isolation, will debut Oct. 1. It's the only one of NBC's planned scripted shows in production.

Singing contest “The Voice” and coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be back at work on Oct. 19, with comedy series "Superstore” set for Oct. 22.

Early fall will be home to "Transplant,” a drama imported from Canada that debuts Sept. 1, and the competition series “American Ninja Warrior,” back on Sept. 7.

“Weakest Link,” with Jane Lynch as host of a new version of the original British series debuting Sept. 28, and the Oct. 6 return of Ellen DeGeneres' “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

The returning NBC series set to air after Jan. 1 include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Good Girls,” “Making It,” “Manifest,” “New Amsterdam” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

With the exception of “The Voice” and “NBC Sunday Night Football,” which plans a Sept. 10 return, all series will be available on new streaming service Peacock after airing on NBC.