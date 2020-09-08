NBA will allow team staff to bring guests to Disney bubble

Other coaches, such as Denver’s Michael Malone and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, have spoken out publicly about their hope that the league would allow team staff to have the opportunity to bring family into the bubble. Not everyone felt it was such an important issue; Toronto’s Nick Nurse said earlier this week that he would not have brought his family to Disney if given the chance.

The 10-guest limit is per team, and no coach or staff member can bring more than four guests, the NBA said in a memo sent to teams Tuesday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. ESPN first reported on the contents of the memo.

All guests would have to follow the same protocols as others in the bubble, including daily coronavirus testing, required use of masks and other safety measures. The cost, $550 each day for each guest, would have to be covered by the team or individual staff member.

The guests would have to arrive in one group per team on Monday to begin a seven-day, in-room quarantine at a hotel selected by the NBA. There is another option for those who wish to come later, with that arrival date expected to be Sept. 22 — which would basically get guests into the bubble and out of quarantine just in time for the NBA Finals to start.

And as is the case with player guests, including children, none of the staff guests will be able to leave the NBA’s bubble. That means, among other things, they would not be able to visit Disney’s theme parks until their stay in the bubble ends.

___

