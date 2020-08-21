Navalny associate: German doctors gain access in Russia

Volkov said even though there were optimistic signs with the doctors being allowed to see him, they were still lacking any reliable “independent data” on his condition and were standing by their demand that he needs to be brought to Germany for examination.

“We are still very far away from having this situation resolved,” he said.

MOSCOW (AP) — The family and allies of comatose Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were fighting Friday to get him moved to a German clinic from a Siberian hospital, after local doctors refused to authorize the transfer amid confusion about what caused the politician’s grave condition.

Navalny, a 44-year-old politician who is one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in a coma in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday, following what his supporters are calling a suspected poisoning that they believe was engineered by the Kremlin.

A plane with German specialists and all the necessary equipment landed at Omsk airport on Friday morning, prepared to take Navalny to a clinic in Berlin. But doctors at the hospital said his condition was too unstable to transport him.

Navalny's supporters denounced the medical verdict as a ploy by the authorities to “stall and wait” until the suspected poison no longer is traceable in his system. A chief doctor in Omsk said the physicians who are treating Navalny didn’t “believe the patient suffered from poisoning.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he wasn't aware of any instructions to stop the transfer and that it was purely a medical decision that doctors made based on Navalny's condition.

“It may pose a threat to his health,” Peskov said.

Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk on Thursday and was taken to the hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. His team made arrangements to transfer him to Charité, a clinic in Berlin that has a history of treating famous foreign leaders or dissidents and insisted that the transfer is paramount to saving the politician’s life.

“The ban on transferring Navalny is needed to stall and wait until the poison in his body can no longer be traced. Yet every hour of stalling creates a threat to his life,” Yarmysh tweeted.

German officials have been in contact with both Russians and a private group that sent a plane to pick Navalny up, and support the initiative. “If Mr. Navalny wants to get treated in Berlin and if he is able to come to Berlin, the Charité hospital is obviously ready,” Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller told the German news agency dpa.

Navalny's wife Yulia on Friday submitted a written request to Putin demanding to allow the transfer.

Dr. Yaroslav Ashikhmin, Navalny's physician in Moscow, told The Associated Press on Friday that there are no conditions, with the exception of severe and multiple trauma, in which patients can not be transported these days.

"Being on a plane with high-class specialists (equipped) with a ventilator and an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, which (effectively) replaces the heart and the lungs can be even safer than staying in a hospital in Omsk," Ashikhmin said.

Mixed messages came about what caused Navalny's condition. While his supporters and family members continue to insist on poisoning, Omsk hospital deputy chief doctor, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said that no traces of poison were found in the politician's body and doctors didn't “believe the patient suffered from poisoning.”

Kalinichenko said a diagnosis have been determined and relayed to Navalny’s family members. Navalny's spokesman, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted that the politician's family merely given “a range of symptoms that can be interpreted differently.”

“Doctors still can't determine the cause of Alexei's condition,” she said.

Omsk news outlet NGS55 published a video statement of the hospital's chief doctor, Alexander Murakhovsky, saying that a metabolic disorder was the most likely diagnosis.

“It may have been prompted by a sharp plunge in blood sugar on the plane, which caused the loss of consciousness,” Murakhovsky said in the video.

Navalny's supporters angrily rejected the doctor's hypothesis.

“They're not allowing the transport of Alexei because of a metabolic disorder and a plunge in blood sugar?!” Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption, said in Tweet.

Navalny’s another personal physician, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva, who flew to Omsk with the politician’s wife on Thursday, said poisoning with a toxic substance may have caused the alleged metabolic disorder.

Ashikhmin, who's been Navalny's doctor since 2013, said the politician has always been in good health, regularly went through medical check ups and didn't have any underlying illnesses that could have triggered his condition.

European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said Friday the the 27-nation bloc expects “a swift, independent, transparent investigation” into what caused Navalny’s condition. The EU and urged Russian authorities to “stand by their promises to allow Mr. Navalny to be safely and speedily transferred abroad in order to receive medical treatment in line with the wishes of his family,” she said.

Like many other opposition politicians in Russia, Navalny has been frequently detained by law enforcement and harassed by pro-Kremlin groups. In 2017, he was attacked by several men who threw antiseptic in his face, damaging an eye.

Last year, Navalny was rushed to a hospital from prison, where he was serving a sentence following an administrative arrest, with what his team said was suspected poisoning. Doctors said he had a severe allergic attack and discharged him back to prison the following day.

Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption has been exposing graft among government officials, including some at the highest level. Last month, he had to shut the foundation after a financially devastating lawsuit from Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close ties to the Kremlin.

The most prominent member of Russia’s opposition, Navalny campaigned to challenge Putin in the 2018 presidential election, but was barred from running.

He set up campaign offices across Russia and has been promoting opposition candidates in regional elections, challenging members of Russia’s ruling party, United Russia. One of his associates in Khabarovsk, a city in Russia’s Far East that has been engulfed in mass protests against the arrest of the region’s governor, was detained last week after calling for a strike at a rally.

—-

Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Daniel Kozin in Omsk contributed.

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia, center, and Navalny's colleague Ivan Zhdanov, left, arrive to the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny say they don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

A German special medical plane is seen at the airport of Omsk and ready to pick up Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors refused to authorize opposition politician Alexei Navalny's transfer to a German hospital from the Siberian city of Omsk. Navalny remains in a coma in intensive care after a suspected poisoning his allies link to his political activity. (AP Photo/Elena Latypova) Credit: Elena Latypova Credit: Elena Latypova

Alexander Murakhovsky, chief physician of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized speaks to the media in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny say they don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

A protester stands in front of a police officer holding a poster reading "Putin stop poisoning people!" during a picket in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the center of St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is on a hospital ventilator in a coma, after falling ill from a suspected poisoning, according to his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh. (AP Photo/Elena Ignatyeva) Credit: Elena Ignatyeva Credit: Elena Ignatyeva

FILE - In this file photo taken on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia. Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they haven't found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned. Deputy chief doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko at Omsk hospital says that as of today, no traces of poison were found in Navalny’s body. Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh posted a video on Twitter of Kalinichenko speaking. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, left, physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and his brother Oleg Navalny, back to camera, greet each other at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief doctor of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized speaks to the media in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Kalinichenko, said that no traces of poison were found in Navalny's body. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital on Friday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Oleg Navalny, right, , brother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, arrives at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

The physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, arrives at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Navalny was hospitalized, in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Navalny is in a coma in the hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, left, physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and his brother Oleg Navalny, talk to each other at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, left, physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Navalny's brother Oleg Navalny, back to camera, greet each other at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

Journalists and colleagues of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gather at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk

A German special medical plane prepares to land at the airport of Omsk to pick up Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors refused to authorize opposition politician Alexei Navalny's transfer to a German hospital from the Siberian city of Omsk. Navalny remains in a coma in intensive care after a suspected poisoning his allies link to his political activity. (OmskSpottingClub via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief doctor of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, center, and Boris Teplykh, head of the department of anesthesiology and resuscitation of the Pirogov's medical center, center left, speak to the media at the intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital on Friday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk) Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk Credit: Evgeniy Sofiychuk