Nats star Juan Soto positive for COVID-19, out for opener

Rizzo said the Nationals had done contact tracing to check whether other members of the organization had been exposed.

“At this time, there's nobody else unavailable because of the contact tracing,” Rizzo said.

Soto had missed the first two weeks of the team’s summer camp this month after he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.

In other moves as Washington set its 30-man opening day roster, outfielder Emilio Bonifácio's contract was selected, as were those of lefty Sam Freeman and righty Javy Guerra. Austin Voth, who entered spring training in a three-way competition for the lone unclaimed spot in the rotation, was listed by the Nationals as their fifth starter.

The other candidates were Erick Fedde, listed on Thursday's roster announcement as a reliever, and Joe Ross, who opted out of the 2020 season.

Also Thursday, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list as New York set its roster before playing Game 1.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and starter Masahiro Tanaka begin the season on injured lists — Chapman on the COVID IL, and Tanaka on the 7-day IL after getting hit in the head by a batted ball.

Manager Aaron Boone announced on July 4 that LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa tested positive for the coronavirus before traveling to New York for the team's summer camp and said they were self-isolating at home.

LeMahieu signed with the Yankees before last season and hit .327, setting career highs with 26 homers and 102 RBIs. He was not in Thursday's starting lineup; Tyler Wade was playing second and batting ninth.

The Yankees also recalled infielder Thairo Estrada and righty pitchers Ben Heller and Michael King from the alternate site Thursday. That trio is part of a group of eight Yankees making their first career opening day active roster, along with starting third baseman Gio Urshela, outfielder Clint Frazier, infielder Mike Ford, catcher Kyle Higashioka and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga.

Ford, who went to Princeton and showed some power when he was called up by New York in 2019, posted a message on Instagram, calling Thursday "a very special moment for me."

“I will finally be able to look at my name on an opening day lineup card in the big leagues. I know the rosters are expanded and it is a strange season, but it is one I will always remember," Ford's post said. "If you told me my dream, making the opening day roster for the yankees, as a young kid in New Jersey would come true, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

___

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, left, slides in ahead of a tag by Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns while scoring on a double by Howie Kendrick during an exhibition baseball game Monday, July 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Washington Nationals Juan Soto passes on a pitch in the fourth inning of an intersquad baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

New York Yankees D.J. LeMahieu right, leans away from an inside pitch during the second inning of an exhibition game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Mets catcher Rene Rivera is at left. It was LeMahieu's first appearance in a game since returning to the team following a positive coronavirus test. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens