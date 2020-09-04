NATO agrees nerve agent used to try to kill Russia's Navalny

Stoltenberg said Moscow must cooperate with the international chemical weapons organization in “an impartial, international investigation” and provide information about its Novichok program.

After the March 2018 attack on the Skripals in the English city of Salisbury — territory of a member of the 30-nation alliance — NATO withdrew the accreditation of seven staff members at Russia’s mission to the military alliance and rejected the applications of three others. No such action was announced Friday.

Russian authorities have appeared reluctant to investigate what caused Navalny's condition, saying there had so far been no grounds for a criminal investigation. Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Friday that a preliminary inquiry was ongoing, but added that he saw no signs of a crime in what happened to the most determined critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s spokesman has brushed off allegations that the Kremlin was involved in poisoning Navalny and said Thursday that Germany hadn't provided Moscow with any evidence about the politician's condition.

“We have nothing to hide,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday, asserting that German authorities had stonewalled Russian requests for information.

Lavrov said the failure to provide information about Navalny’s poisoning could indicate a lack of evidence.

“Our Western partners allow themselves to make arrogant demands in such a tone that suggests that they have nothing but pathos to put on the table,” he said.

Earlier Friday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert insisted it was up to Moscow to answer questions about what had happened to Navalny.

“Russia has information about the poison attack or can obtain them, not us,” he told reporters in Berlin.

“Numerous samples were taken in Russia, and objects were seized,” Seibert said. “We expect the Russian government to explain itself in this case.”

Berlin prosecutor’s office said judicial authorities in the German capital were examining a request for information from Russian law enforcement and would decide whether to grant it, if necessary in consultation with German federal authorities. It didn’t specify how long a decision might take.

The foreign ministers of Germany and France said Russia had the first responsibility to investigate what they described as a “deeply shocking” case.

“Those responsible for this despicable act must be found and put on trial,” Germany's Heiko Maas and France's Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement Friday.

The two foreign ministers also called on Moscow to guarantee the rights of Russian citizens to exert their civil and political rights, noting that the alleged poisoning of Navalny wasn't the first attack on opposition figures in Russia.

Le Drian later told reporters during a news conference that Russia must “explain the facts, with transparency, so that everyone can be informed.” He said that France would work with Germany, which holds the EU presidency, “to take the necessary measures for Russia to explain itself.”

___

Daria Litvinova and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Geir Moulson and Frank Jordans in Berlin, and Elaine Ganley in Paris, contributed to this report.

Exterior view of the Charite hospital where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny receives medical treatment in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman has brushed off allegations of involvement in the poisoning of his most determined critic, accusing Germany of not providing Moscow with any evidence. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

People walk past an entrance of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman has brushed off allegations of involvement in the poisoning of his most determined critic, accusing Germany of not providing Moscow with any evidence. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, embraces his brother, Oleg Navalny, center, after Oleg was released from prison in Naryshkino, Russia. Attempts over the years to stop the political work of Alexei Navalny have failed so far. Oleg Navalny was jailed for over three years on fraud charges. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File) Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during an annual VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia. Attempts over the years to silence Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have all failed so far. Now Navalny is in a coma in a Berlin hospital after suffering what German authorities say was a poisoning with a chemical nerve agent while traveling in Siberia on Aug. 20. The Kremlin has denied involvement. Although stunned by the attempt on his life, his supporters got back to work on their latest campaign against Putin’s government. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko