Nationals outlast Marlins 5-4 in opener of doubleheader

The Nationals played as the home team in the regularly scheduled opener. The Marlins will serve as the home team in nightcap, which was originally part of a July 31-Aug. 2 series in Miami postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that led to injured list stints for 17 Marlins players.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith and RHP Jose Urena both had throwing sessions Saturday at Miami’s alternate training site.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (0-1, 10.80 ERA) was transferred to the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season. Strasburg, the World Series MVP last year, was limited to two starts and will undergo carpal tunnel surgery next week. … Manager Dave Martinez said LHP Sean Doolittle (right knee) will throw to hitters at the team’s alternate training site Sunday. … INF Howie Kendrick (hamstring) was the DH, his first time in the lineup since Aug. 14.

Washington will add RHP Wil Crowe to start the second game and make his major league debut. Crowe was the Nationals’ second-round pick in the 2017 draft. … Miami brought up RHP Jesus Tinoco as its 29th man. Tinoco threw two scoreless innings in the opener.

Marlins: RHP Humberto Mejia (0-1, 5.68 ERA) faces a team other than the Mets for the first time in his brief major league career when the series continues Sunday.

Nationals: RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 8.50) has allowed 39 baserunners (29 hits, nine walks, one hit batsman) over 18 innings in his first four starts of 2020.

