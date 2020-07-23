N. Korea's Kim visits chicken farm, calls for improvements

North Korea has been dealing with chronic food shortages for decades, a problem compounded by years of policy failures, an outdated farming sector heavily dependent on fertilizers and foreign aid, and international sanctions.

International organizations say average North Koreans are consuming significantly less calories than their daily needs and that their diet particularly lacks meat, milk and other sources of protein and fat.

Kim desperately sought sanctions relief during a flurry of diplomacy with the United States in 2018 and 2019. But talks have faltered since his second summit with President Donald Trump in February 2019.

Experts say the COVID-19 crisis likely thwarted some of Kim’s major economic goals by forcing the country into a lockdown that shut the border with China, its major ally and economic lifeline, and potentially hampered his ability to mobilize people for labor.