Multiple people injured in series of stabbings in England

“It was one group of boys against another group of boys,” she told the BBC, adding that “racial slurs” were being thrown.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was “a very serious incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

He said he had no information suggesting the stabbings were related to terrorism.

Emergency services were at the scene to ensure the injured received medical care. Police said the response would continue “for some time” and urged people to stay away from the area.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street urged people “to not speculate about the incident" and to “remain calm but vigilant.”