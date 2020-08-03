MSNBC increases Wallace's workload, shifts Chuck Todd

Todd, whose “Meet the Press Daily” show on MSNBC had been airing at 5 p.m. ET, will move to 1 p.m. Wallace, the former Bush administration official and fierce critic of President Donald Trump, will add an hour to the one-hour program she had been doing at 4 p.m., the network said on Monday.

Ayman Mohyeldin, who had been anchoring a 5 a.m. news show, will get to sleep later and do the 3 p.m. hour that Ali Velshi had occupied.