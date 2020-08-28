Mozart meets COVID-19: Finnish opera adapts classic piece

“Without humor these extraordinary times would have been very hard to take,” said soprano Karita Mattila, who will sing the lead role — the part of Despina, a character from Mozart's classic who is now navigating her way through the coronavirus world.

The opera will be performed under strict distancing rules for both performers and the audience. Performed on the Helsinki Opera House's main stage, only 650 spectators will be allowed inside, half the venue's capacity. Face masks are strongly recommended, though not compulsory. There will be no choir on the stage but its singing will be heard through a prerecorded performance.