More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in June

Freddie Mac reported last week that average interest rates on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose to 3.01%. The average had been 2.98% the previous week, the first time in 50 years that it slipped below 3%. The Federal Reserve wraps up a two day meeting Wednesday and is not expected to change its main borrowing rate.

In May, the number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rebounded a record 44.3% after plunging during the usually busy spring season as buyers and sellers were sidelined by coronavirus-related closures and regulations.

May's recovery was the highest month-over-month gain in the index since since its inception in January 2001.

Last week, the government reported that sales of new homes jumped 13.8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown because of the coronavirus. June’s increase followed a 19.4% jump in May, further evidence the housing market has turned around.