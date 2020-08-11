MLB: Astros coach receives 20-game suspension, Laureano six

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder got to the hitting coach. Laureano is a former Astros player and the rival clubs have been the top two in the AL West the past two years. A's pitcher Mike Fiers, another former Houston player, revealed the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in November to The Athletic.

Laureano was hit for the third time in the weekend series swept by Oakland — the fifth time the A's were hit in all while the Astros didn't get plunked once — and he pointed at Castellanos.

Players rushed out of both dugouts. Laureano was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett, and the umpiring crew could easily be heard yelling at the players to “get back to the dugout!” through a ballpark with no fans.

The A's lost the AL wild-card game each of the past two seasons after winning 97 games both years to place second in the AL West behind three-time reigning division champion Houston, which won a World Series in 2017 and an AL pennant last season.

The Dodgers and Astros had their own dustup when Los Angeles visited Houston last month. LA lost the '17 World Series to the Astros when the sign-stealing scam was happening.

In announcing the punishments, MLB said Cintrón’s discipline was “for his role in inciting and escalating the conflict between the two clubs.” Given the coronavirus pandemic, baseball has established strict guidelines about avoiding brawls.

A former infielder from Puerto Rico, Cintrón played parts of nine major league seasons with Arizona, the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore and Washington. He won't be eligible to coach again until Sept. 2, when the Astros are scheduled to host Texas.

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) gestures toward the Houston Astros dugout before charging it after being hit by a pitch thrown by Humberto Castellanos in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) gestures to Houston Astros pitcher Humberto Castellanos, right, after being hit by a pitch thrown by Castellanos in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers scuffle after Athletics' Ramon Laureano charged the dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Astros' Humberto Castellanos during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano is walked off the field after charging the Houston Astros dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Humberto Castellanos in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot