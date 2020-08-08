Missed tap-in costs Fowler the weekend at PGA Championship

It was the most painful part of a 1-under 69 that left him at 2 over, which was one shot away from the cut.

Meanwhile, Tringale had signed for a 68 and was eating lunch when he checked his phone to see how his score of 1 over was holding up with the afternoon groups teeing off. He noticed he'd put down a 3 on the par-3 eighth when he had really made a 4. He was really 2 over, which wouldn't have been good to make the cut anyway. Still, signing for a lower score than you made gets you booted from a tournament, and so, Tringale didn't have to bother waiting around to see if he was in for the weekend.

“I went back to the scoring area and told them what I noticed,” Tringale told Golf World.

It marked the second time he's been DQ'd from the PGA; it happened under similar circumstances at Valhalla in 2014, but that time, he reported himself the following week, after realizing he'd signed for the wrong score in the final round.

While Tringale's gaffe wouldn't have mattered in this case, Fowler's certainly did. It marks the first time he's missed a cut at the PGA since 2012 at Kiawah. He's now 0 for 41 in majors.

“In a way, it's a reminder to not take anything for granted,” he said. “It wasn’t like I wasn’t paying attention, anything like that. I can explain it as golf. Unless you play a lot and you’ve been in that situation, you just kind of go blank and you’re going through the motions.”

Others departing include a pair of two-time major winners, Zach Johnson and Martin Kaymer, each of whom spent much of the first round atop the leaderboard. But Johnson needed a 33-footer on No. 18 to stick around and saw it stop 8 inches short. For Kaymer, though, not as much drama. He shot 43 on the front nine en route to an 82.

Others sticking around for the weekend — but just barely — include Phil Mickelson. He made a 20-foot birdie on No. 9, the hardest hole at Harding Park, to make the cut on the number. Patrick Cantlay made a 20-foot birdie on 17 and then went bunker to bunker on the 18th and saved par to finish at 1 over.