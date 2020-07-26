Minus Strasburg, Nats top Yanks 9-2 on Robles' 3 hits, 4 RBI

Tanner Rainey (1-0) got three outs for the win.

After losing Soto on opening day, then managing one hit against Gerrit Cole in a rain-shortened 4-1 loss to the Yankees, the Nationals got going in Game 2 with four consecutive hits off James Paxton (0-1) in the second.

The biggest was Robles’ two-run double. One walk later, Paxton was done after 41 pitches — and just three outs. The lefty went 11-0 over his last 14 starts in 2019, including the playoffs.

Robles added a two-run homer in the fourth, then singled in the sixth.

The teams combined for seven errors — two by Nationals shortstop Trea Turner on a single play, one fielding and one throwing.

DRUG SUSPENSION

Washington C Tres Barrera was suspended 80 games without pay by MLB after testing positive for an anabolic steroid. The 25-year-old made his major league debut last September.

SWITCHING SIDES

LHP Fernando Abad signed a minor league contract with the Yankees about a week after he was released by the Nationals. New York added Abad to its 60-man roster and assigned him to its alternate training site.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 2B DJ LeMahieu made his season debut after having COVID-19, leading off and playing five innings in the field. That meant manager Aaron Boone was able to use his team’s preferred nine starters. Last year, with so many injuries up and down the roster, the Yankees did not start the same lineup for three consecutive games until the AL Division Series. ... Boone said LHP Zack Britton would be his primary closer while Aroldis Chapman is on the COVID-19 injured list.

Nationals: Carter Kieboom has what manager Dave Martinez described as a “little, slight groin issue” that affects his lateral movement, so Kieboom was in the lineup as the DH instead of at 3B.

UP NEXT

LHP Patrick Corbin begins his second season of a $140 million, six-year deal with Washington by starting Sunday afternoon against the Yankees, who are expected to go with a mix of relievers. Boone would not announce a starting pitcher for Sunday before Saturday’s game, saying: “We’ve got to see what unfolds tonight.”

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Tanner Rainey throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge cannot catch a hit by Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera for a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, is out at second base as Washington Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro, left, throws to complete the double play against Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge cannot catch a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Starlin Castro for a triple during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon