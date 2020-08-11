Minnesota’s Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger

“I'm also incredibly proud of the work that we did, that garnered at least over 60,000 votes from the district, from people who resonated with our message of effective leadership grounded in the district, and bringing people together to get things done,” Melton-Meaux told The Associated Press.

Omar in 2018 became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, building on a national profile that started when the onetime refugee from Somalia was elected to the Minnesota Legislature just two years earlier. Her aggressive advocacy on liberal issues, and her eagerness to take on Donald Trump, made her even more prominent.

Omar rejected Melton-Meaux’s attacks, saying they were funded by interests who wanted to get her out of Congress because she’s effective. She also downplayed Melton-Meaux’s prodigious fundraising before the vote, saying, “Organized people will always beat organized money.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Republican challenger Jason Lewis easily won their primaries in the only statewide races on the ballot. Elsewhere, in western Minnesota's conservative 7th District, former state Sen. Michelle Fischbach won a three-way Republican race for the right to challenge Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson. Peterson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, is one of the GOP's top targets to flip a House seat in November.

After entering Congress with fanfare, Omar hurt herself early with comments about Israel and money that even some fellow Democrats called anti-Semitic, and found herself apologizing. She also came under scrutiny when her marriage fell apart and she married her political consultant months after denying they were having an affair.

Republicans also raised questions about continuing payments to her new husband's firm, though experts said they aren't necessarily improper.

In the wake of Floyd's death, police reform also emerged as an issue. Omar supported a push by a majority of the Minneapolis City Council to replace the city's police department with something new. Melton-Meaux did not support that but did support shifting some funding away from police to more social service-oriented programs. Both touched on the issue in personal ways, with Omar saying she wanted her son to grow up safely. Melton-Meaux, who is also Black, told a personal story of being detained while at the University of Virginia by police seeking an assault suspect reported to have run into his apartment building.

Wendy Helgeson, 57, a consultant, backed Omar two years ago, even installing a lawn sign in her yard, and said she was “awfully proud of her being the first Black Muslim woman that we elected.” But she said she was concerned about campaign payments to Omar's husband's firm as well as her national presence, and found it easy to vote for Melton-Meaux, whom she said has been her friend for 12 years.

“I admire her as a woman,” Helgeson said of Omar. “As a candidate, ehhh ... I have some reservations.”

John Hildebrand, a 47-year-old teacher in Minneapolis who voted for Omar, said her national profile is an advantage.

“I think just her presence encourages other Muslims and Somalis to run for office and to seek to be represented,” he said. “I think she just engages people in the political system more and more.”

Blake Smith, 23, a parks worker who is Black and described himself as a leftist, also backed Omar. He's concerned about climate change, Medicare for all and getting money out of politics, and he sees her as an ally.

“It's more time for radical change than like small — I don't think we have time for incremental change anymore,” Smith said.

___

Doug Glass contributed. Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Sen. Tina Smith, center, D-Minn., receives a tour of El Burrito Mercado by her Latinx community engagement organizer, Ariana Bergeson, left, during a walking tour of Cesar Chavez Street businesses in St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2020. With them is state Sen. Sandy Pappas, right. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jeff Wheeler Credit: Jeff Wheeler

Rep. Ilhan Omar, left, D-Minn., talks with Keaton Sisk outside the Dinkytown Target near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Leila Navidi Credit: Leila Navidi

Jason Lewis, a candidate for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate, gestures after casting his ballot at Liberty Ridge Elementary School in Woodbury, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Brian Peterson Credit: Brian Peterson

Riya Madan, left, verifies her information with poll worker Sharri Nurein, right, as she cast her ballot inside the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: ANTHONY SOUFFLE Credit: ANTHONY SOUFFLE

FILE - in this July 22, 2020 file photo, Antone Melton-Meaux, poses after an interview in his Minneapolis office. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Ilhan Omar is interviewed in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Jim Mone,File) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Minneapolis voters line up to vote a day ahead of Minnesota's Tuesday primary election on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Minneapolis Election and Voters Services offices. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Minnesota residents vote in a statewide primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Minneapolis, that includes congressional and legislative elections. Top races including Rep. Ilhan Omar's bid for a second term coming up against well-funded challenger Antone Melton-Meaux. With absentee voting heavy, in-person turnout was light, as at this southwest Minneapolis precinct. (AP Photo/Doug Glass) Credit: Doug Glass Credit: Doug Glass

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Tina Smith speaks in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien,File) Credit: Hannah Foslien Credit: Hannah Foslien

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Jason Lewis campaigns at a park in Inver Grove Heights, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone,File) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2014, file photo, Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., listens to a question during an appearance in Hot Springs, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File) Credit: Danny Johnston Credit: Danny Johnston

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2019 file photo, Michelle Fischbach visits a coffee shop in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski),File Credit: Steve Karnowski Credit: Steve Karnowski

Election judges Andrew Olson, left, and Sandra Hunter, show voter Riya Madan where to cast her ballot inside the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 11 2020. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: ANTHONY SOUFFLE Credit: ANTHONY SOUFFLE

Minneapolis voters line up to vote a day ahead of Minnesota's Tuesday primary election on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Minneapolis Election and Voters Services offices. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Robert Rodriguez cast his primary ballot at the Minnesota Army National Guard N.E. Minneapolis Training and Community Center Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Anthony Souffle Credit: Anthony Souffle

Fifth Congressional District Democrat candidate Antone Melton-Meaux, middle, visits with a resident in south Minneapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, primary Election Day in Minnesota. He faces Democrat, Rep. Ilhan Omar in the primary. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Antone Milton-Meaux, left, waves to passing cars in south Minneapolis Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, primary Election Day in Minnesota. He faces Democratic, Rep. Ilhan Omar in the primary. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Voters casted their votes at the Roosevelt High School polling location, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Jason White, who is visually impaired, uses the AutoMARK voting machine to cast his vote at the Roosevelt High School polling location, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Election judge Tyler Sahnow, left, sprays hand sanitizer to John Enloe as he arrives to vote at Northeast Middle School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during the first election in Minnesota since the full outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Anthony Souffle Credit: Anthony Souffle

Election judge Tyler Sahnow uses tape to mark off spots on the floor for voters to stand before the voters arrive to cast their ballots at Northeast Middle School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during the first election in Minnesota since the full outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Anthony Souffle Credit: Anthony Souffle

Voters arrive to cast their ballots at Northeast Middle School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during the first election in Minnesota since the full outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Anthony Souffle Credit: Anthony Souffle

Rep. Ilhan Omar, second from right, D-Minn., greets a young voter outside the Dinkytown Target near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Leila Navidi Credit: Leila Navidi