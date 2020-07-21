Minnesota lawmakers pass police accountability package

Passage came after nearly two months of difficult negotiations that followed Floyd's death May 25 and the ensuring unrest that spread around the world over police brutality and racism. The Black man was restrained face down in the street while handcuffed and with three officers holding him down, including a white officer who had a knee to Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.

The Republican-controlled Senate sent the bill to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on a 60-to-7 vote early Tuesday before adjourning the special session. The House approved the package 102-29 just before midnight. Walz said he plans to sign it.

“George Floyd’s death brought the need for meaningful police reform into sharp focus for Minnesotans across the state,” the governor said in a statement. “After decades of advocacy by communities of color and Indigenous communities, the bipartisan passage of these measures is a critical step toward justice."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, told WCCO Radio that the final package included a “number of really good things” from both parties and was backed by law enforcement groups.

On Tuesday, members of a Minneapolis city charter commission held the second of two public hearings on a proposal to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new agency, the Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention. Last month the Minneapolis City Council unanimously advanced the proposal to change the city's charter, or constitution. Voters would need to approve the amendment.

As at the first hearing last week, many speakers during the first hour of Tuesday's hearing favored letting voters decide the issue in November. Supporters said change is needed to start addressing longstanding complaints of racism and brutality against the Police Department. But opponents called the proposal vague and lacking details.

“I understand the impulse to do something in response to the killing of George Floyd and others, and to be seen by the public as making a change,” said Carleton Crawford, a 27-year resident of Minneapolis. But he said the proposal would mark a “radical change in the way we run our city."

Walz had to call the special session, the second in as many months, to give lawmakers a chance to rescind the emergency powers he's been using to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The House Democratic majority last week blocked a GOP effort to void those powers, just as it did in June. Lawmakers then turned their attention to policing.

The governor will have to call another special session in mid-August if, as expected, he extends his emergency authority again. And that would give lawmakers another chance to pass one of their main unfinished pieces of business, a public construction package known as a bonding bill. They've been unable to agree on that all year.

The House voted 75-57 in favor of the $1.8 billion package early Tuesday. But bonding bills require a three-fifths majority. That would have required at least six votes from Republicans, who withheld their support in a dispute over Walz's reliance on emergency powers. A business tax break that would have benefited farmers and businesses trying to rebuild from the unrest that Democrats added to the package did not sway the House GOP.

Hortman said the outlook for passing a bonding bill next month is “murky” because the looming campaign season can only make passing it harder.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, gavels in another special session Monday, July 20, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. With him is Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Anne Neu, R-North Branch.(Glenn Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Glen Stubbe Credit: Glen Stubbe

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park comes into the House Chamber at the start of another special session Monday, July 20, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. With him is Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Anne Neu, R-North Branch.(Glenn Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Glen Stubbe Credit: Glen Stubbe

Democratic State Reps, Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, and Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth talk at the start of the special session Monday, July 20, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. With him is Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Anne Neu, R-North Branch.(Glenn Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Glen Stubbe Credit: Glen Stubbe

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown says that the combined bonding and tax bill does not have the needed Republican votes to pass Monday, July 20, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. With him is Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Anne Neu, R-North Branch.(Glenn Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Glen Stubbe Credit: Glen Stubbe

Toshira Garraway, whose partner Justin Teigen was killed by police in 2009, speaks during a news conference to denounce the reforms to the state's criminal justice system passed by the legislature Tuesday, July 21, 2020, outside the Governor's Residence, in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Anthony Souffle Credit: Anthony Souffle