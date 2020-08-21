Mexico's famous floating gardens reopen after virus shutdown

As he poled his boat, known as a “trajinera,” through the waterways with a long barge pole, one boatman noted ruefully that even once people feel reassured about Xochimilco health precautions, many Mexico City residents may no longer have the money to do visit because of the pandemic's economic blow.

The borough government sent squads of workers in protective suits through the boats, docks and surrounding markets early Friday to spray disinfectant.

Boat personnel are required to wear face masks and face shields, and to limit crowd size there is a ban on the traditional practice of tying up two boats so passengers can party in larger groups. The boats can usually hold about 20 passengers in a pinch, but are now limited to 12 passengers. The tradition is to order food from vendors in passing boats, eat, drink and listen to mariachi music.

The boats will be allowed to operate only between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. In the market, only every other artisan stall can be open on a given day.

However, there may be a bright side to Xochimilco's dilemma: With all bars and nightclubs in Mexico City closed due to the pandemic, the boats, floating gardens and nearby market may be one of the few places in the city of almost 9 million inhabitants where revelers can still drink, other than at home.

With so many people locked up at home for months, there are hopes that many city residents will want to go to Xochimilco and soak up the atmosphere — and a “michelada,” a local drink of beer, salt, sauce and lime.

A child, wearing a protective face mask, hawks bags of potato chips near a row of painted wooden boats known as trajineras, popular with tourists that ply the water canals in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, during a reopening of activities after a six-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Mariachis perform on one of the painted wooden boats, known as a trajinera, popular with tourists that ply the water canals in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, after all activities had been on pause for the past six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

A man, wearing a protective face mask, walks his bicycle past a row of painted wooden boats known as trajineras, popular with tourists that ply the water canals in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, during a reopening of activities after a six-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

Mariachis perform on one of the painted wooden boats, known as a trajinera, popular with tourists that ply the water canals in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, after all activities had been on pause for the past six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

A group board one of the painted wooden boats, known as a trajinera, popular with tourists that ply the water canals in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, after all activities had been on pause for the past six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte