Mexico opens anti-monopoly probe amid oxygen price rise

The Federal Economic Competition Commission said it was not pre-judging whether any violations occurred. It said the investigation was opened July 13 and would take at least four months.

It said that if any violations are found, companies that engage in unfair practices could face fines of up to 8% of annual revenues.

Many Mexicans have tried to treat COVID-19 symptoms at home, either out of fear of going to crowded hospitals or because the government has told people with less severe symptoms to stay at home.

The spike in home treatment not only involves supplementary oxygen. Pharmacies are getting deluged with requests from customers for unproven remedies for COVID-19.

Becerra said customers were making a run on the antibiotic azithromycin and the anti-parasite drug ivermectin.

“Before, we might ship one box a day, but it has exploded and now people are asking for 50 boxes,” he said of ivermectin.

A passenger wears a mask in a public transport bus in San Gregorio Atlapulco in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The capital's health secretariat has erected mobile testing units in the areas of the city hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but with test supplies limited - on Wednesday only 20 were available in San Gregorio Atlapulco - some symptomatic people end up waiting in line on multiple days before successfully getting a test. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell