Mets' Smith follows plea with HR; Rosario gets road walkoff

Smith, a 25-year-old Black man, wept Wednesday night reflecting on a recent shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin. Smith and the Mets were all smiles after his decisive solo shot against Chad Green in the sixth inning on what was Jackie Robinson Day around the majors. Both teams wore No. 42 for the nightcap only.

Alonso pounded on the dugout railing and the Mets bench went wild while Smith rounded the bases at Yankee Stadium. Inspired by the emotional comments from the usually upbeat Smith, the Mets staged a walkout protest against racial injustice with the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

“With what he’s lived in the last two days emotionally, and what we lived, too, supporting him as well, it was pretty special, for sure,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

Smith was not made available to reporters between games despite a rain delay before Game 2.

“Just a great human being,” said Michael Wacha, who is in his first season as Smith’s teammate. “Very passionate, just loves this game more than anything. One of the best teammates I’ve been around. It’s been an honor to lace them up with him."

The teams are set to play five games in three days to make up for games at Citi Field postponed last weekend after two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus.

GAME 1

Smith’s drive followed a tying three-run shot by the struggling Alonso, and Jake Marisnick also connected in the inning against Green (2-2), who had been the Yankees' most reliable reliever this season.

“I think he got a couple pitches where he wanted, they just put better swings on it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Mets reliever Dellin Betances, making his first appearance against his former team, allowed two runners in the sixth but escaped on Gary Sanchez's popup. Edwin Díaz struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

Clint Frazier homered, drove in three and reached base four times for the Yankees as a fill-in for injured Aaron Judge. New York's everyday right fielder was placed back on the 10-day injured list Friday with a recurrence of a left calf strain after aggravating the injury in his return from the IL on Wednesday.

Frazier is batting .344 with a 1.182 OPS in 10 games this season.

Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery pitched one-run ball through five innings but allowed singles to J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto leading off the sixth before Green relieved to face Alonso. The 2019 NL Rookie of the Year was hitting .184 with runners in scoring position before sending Green's 3-2 fastball out to center field.

Walker Lockett (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Mets. He was designated for assignment between games to create roster space for nightcap starter David Peterson.

GAME 2

Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga pitched one-run ball for three innings, striking out three on 39 pitches. Adam Ottavino, Nick Nelson and Luis Cessa turned over a 3-2 lead to Chapman.

Jared Hughes (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning for the Mets.

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY

Boone broke down in tears during a pregame press conference and left the room when he was asked about his two Black adopted sons. He returned a few minutes later, still shaken.

“I would just say, I know I’m talking to a lot of people out there, it’s a hard, heavy year, and a heartbreaking year in so many ways,” Boone said. “For my family, too. But I think that’s the case for a lot of people of all different backgrounds and races.

“My prayer is just that we can continue to, even though we’re going through some dark times, at the end of this, we’re better for it. That’s my continued prayer.”

Boone said he will donate his paycheck Friday to The Players Alliance, a group of more than 100 current and former Black major leaguers working to combat racial injustice.

FIRST TIMERS CLUB

Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial singled in the fifth inning of the opener for his first major league hit in his debut, and Mets catcher Ali Sánchez got his first big league hit in the late game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Wacha (right shoulder) was activated from the injured list and allowed four runs in three innings starting Game 1. ... IF Andres Gimenez was activated from the COVID-19 injured list, and Marisnick was activated from the 10-day IL after recovering from a left hamstring strain. ... RHP Corey Oswalt was placed on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis. ... OF Juan Lagares was designated for assignment and RHP Drew Smith was optioned to the alternate site. ... C Patrick Mazeika was added as the 29th man for the doubleheader. ... OF Guillermo Heredia was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh and sent to the Mets' alternate site.

Yankees: 3B Gio Urshela was held out with a bone spur in his right elbow and is day to day. ... LHP Luis Avilán was released.

UP NEXT

The Mets don't know who will start Saturday, while the Yankees plan to use LHP J.A. Happ (1-1, 6.39).

New York Mets' Dominic Smith (2) celebrates with Amed Rosario (1) after hitting a go-ahead solo home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with J.D. Davis (28) and Michael Conforto (30) after hitting a tying three-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, left, is relieved in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with Dominic Smith (2) and teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

New York Yankees' Clint Frazier, center, celebrates with third base coach Phil Nevin, left, after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Michael Wacha in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo