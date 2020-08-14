Melting 'frozen memories,' AI helps Japanese recall war days

Niwata and Watanave call their photo colorization project “Rebooting Memories,” and they published a book last month of the colorized versions of about 350 monochrome pictures taken before, during and after the war.

Watanave and Niwata use three different types of AI photo coloring software. The AI is useful in identifying the accurate colors of natural things, such as the sea, the sky and human skin, but it cannot accurately colorize human-made objects like roofs and clothes, Watanave said.

So Niwata and Watanave painstakingly finish the AI-colorized photos by hand to get more accurate colors based on the photo owners’ memories and advice from experts. They also look through historical documents and archives that show what the colors should look like.

Some photos take a few months to finish.

For Watanave, Twitter has become a powerful platform to pursue the colorization project.

When he posted a picture of the Hiroshima atomic bomb mushroom cloud that the Al software had colorized as white, a film director suggested that it should be more orange.

Watanave checked the testimonies of those who saw the mushroom cloud and also researched the components of the atomic bomb to see if it could actually make an orangish color.

After he confirmed that it could, Watanave added orange to the picture.

While the accuracy of the color is important, Niwata and Watanave said the most vital thing is that the colorized photos match the memories of the photo owners.

Time, however, is running out; the average age of the atomic bomb survivors is about 83.

There are often moments of wonder when the elderly see the revitalized photos.

When Niwata showed the colorized version of a family photograph to a war survivor who had dementia, for example, he remembered the type of flowers in the photograph; just a few weeks later, he was unable to speak.

Niwata said that publishing the colorization book during the coronavirus outbreak has made her think about the pandemic's link to the war.

“Our everyday lives have been stolen away by the coronavirus in a flash, which I think resembles what happened in the war. That’s why I feel like now is an opportunity for people to imagine (wartime life) as their own experience,” she said.

Watanave hopes that using new technology will help younger Japanese feel more of an attachment to those who lived through the war.

“People are forgetting wartime memories. We need to revitalize those old memories by using the latest method of expression and delivering it to the hearts of many people,” he said. “By the time we mark the 80th or 85th anniversary, we need to come up with a new way of expressing (wartime memories).”

This photo combination shows digital colorization, top, by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave, and its original black and white U.S. Navy photo that the heavily listing USS Franklin, center, is provided assistance by USS Santa Fe after the aircraft carrier had been hit and set afire by a single Japanese dive bomber, during the Okinawa invasion, on March 19, 1945.

This photo combination shows digital colorization, left, by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave, and its original black and white Kyodo photo that Japanese Emperor Hirohito, right, meets Gen. Douglas MacArthur at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Sep. 27, 1945.

This photo combination shows digital colorization, top, by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave, and original black and white photo that U.S. Army and Coast Guardsmen stand at attention as the American flag is raised over Akashima, Japan on April 2, 1945, the little island, only a few miles from Okinawa. The flag is from a Coast Guard LST.

This photo combination shows digital colorization, top, by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave, and original black and white photo that the first of 20 Japanese emerges from an Iwo Jima cave on April 5, 1945, with his hands in the air. The group had been hiding for several days.

This photo combination shows digital colorization, left, by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave, and its original black and white Kyodo photo that three Japanese schoolgirls are seen weeping in front of Japanese Emperor Hirohito's palace on Imperial Plaza in Tokyo, in Aug. 15, 1945.

This photo combination shows digital coloring by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave left, and original black and white AP photo that Col. Paul W. Tibbets, Jr., pilot of the Enola Gay, the plane that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, waves from his cockpit before takeoff from Tinian Island in Northern Marianas, Aug. 6, 1945.

This photo combination shows digital colorization, top, by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave, and original black and white photo that two people walk on a cleared path through the destruction resulting from the Aug. 6 detonation of the first atomic bomb, Sept. 8, 1945.

This photo combination shows digital colorization, top, by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave, and its original black and white AP photo that a battered religious figure stands witness on a hill above a burn-razed valley at Nagasaki, on Sept. 24, 1945, after the second atomic bomb ever used in warfare was dropped by the U.S. over the Japanese industrial center.

This photo combination shows digital colorization, top, by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave, and original black and white photo that a Marine rifleman views the result of the American bombardment of Naha, on Okinawa, June 13, 1945.

This photo combination shows digital colorization process by Anju Niwata and Hidenori Watanave, left, and original black and white image that Hiroshima resident Hisashi Takahashi and his parents, grandmother and younger brother pose for a photograph in a flower bed of dandelions. The photo was taken around 1935. The original black and white photo is at top right. The second photo, bottom right, shows the colors after AI automatic colorization. The authors initially determined that the flowers in the foreground were white clovers, and adjusted colors of the flower bed accordingly in the third photo, bottom left. After interviewing the photo owner Takahashi, the flowers were found to be dandelions instead of white clovers, and was recolored yellow at top left. Niwata and Watanave call the process “rebooting memories,” whereby colorized photographs revives memories that may otherwise be lost. (Hisashi Takahashi/Anju Niwata & Hidenori Watanave via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited