Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

“The very act of planting a garden involves hard work and hope in the possibility of a bright future,” said Mrs. Trump, who adds the garden project to a list of other White House renovations, including refurbishing the Red and Blue Rooms and building a tennis pavilion on the South Lawn.

“Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation’s commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations to come,” she said.

The renovation plan has been approved by the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, an advisory committee. The project is also supported by the National Park Service, which cares for the White House grounds, and will be paid for using private donations, the White House said.

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Melania Trump has announced plans to renovate the White House Rose Garden. It's the outdoor space steps away from the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Melania Trump has announced plans to renovate the White House Rose Garden. It's the outdoor space steps away from the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

FILE - In this May 7, 2019 file photo, first lady Melania Trump arrives for a one year anniversary event for her Be Best initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump has announced plans to renovate the White House Rose Garden. It's the outdoor space steps away from the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

First lady Melania Trump speaks during an Indian Health Service (IHS) Task Force briefing on "Protecting Native American Children in the Indian Health System" at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci