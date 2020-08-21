Megan Thee Stallion says person who shot her was Tory Lanez

Peterson was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and was released on bail later that day, but has not been charged with that or anything related from the evening. Police and prosecutors say the case remains under investigation.

Pete, Peterson and others were sharing an SUV after the party in the early hours of July 12. She said in the video that there was an argument between the people in the vehicle, and Peterson shot her when she tried to walk away. She denied rumors that she had hit him in the SUV.

Pete first said publicly that she was shot later that week, and revealed more incrementally in several social media posts since it happened, usually in response to what she said were false stories spreading.

She said from the beginning that she expected to fully recover, but said in subsequent posts that the shooting, which required her to have surgery to have the bullets removed, was " super scary " and "the worst experience of my life," and she felt blessed that the gunfire hit where it did.

She consistently declined to name Peterson until Thursday night, when she also tweeted, "Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you."

Megan Thee Stallion was already a major hip-hop star after a triumphant year that recently saw her nominated for artist of the year at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, and in recent days has become part of a huge cultural phenomenon with her guest stint on the Cardi B song “WAP." The bawdy celebration of women's sexuality entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 this week.

