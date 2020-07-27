Megan Thee Stallion describes her shooting in tearful video

Police have said only that officers responded to a report of gunfire and a woman was treated for foot injuries They say they are aware of Pete's Stallion’s subsequent remarks on her gunshot injuries, and say detectives are investigating.

Pete said in the Monday video that she was lucky that the bullets did not hit any bones or break any tendons, and thanked her late parents and grandmother. She expects to fully recover.

“I know my mama and my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one cause where the bullets hit at, it missed everything,” she said.

She lashed out at those she says have spread misinformation about the shooting, downplayed it or mocked her for it.

“It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about," she said. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot."

Megan Thee Stallion has seen a major recent rise on the rap and pop music scene, topping the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart this year with her remix of “Savage" featuring Beyoncé. She won best female hip-hop artist at last month’s BET Awards and was named one of the AP's Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year for 2019.