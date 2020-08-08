McGruder's late 3 helps Clippers edge Trail Blazers 122-120

Green and Shamet each hit a pair of free throws to protect the Clippers' lead.

Lillard missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go. He also missed a 3 with 9.5 seconds left before McCollum hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Portland led by as much as 10 in the first quarter and was up 37-34 at the end of the quarter. The Clippers took their first lead in the second quarter on a 3 by Landry Shamet at 44-42, but they never led by more than that as Portland was up 75-69 at halftime. Portland also led 96-95 at the end of the third.

Clippers: Outrebounded Portland 45-41. ... They also outshot the Trail Blazers outside the arc hitting 15 of 34 (44.1%) compared to 17 of 43 (39.5%).

Trail Blazers: Outscored Los Angeles 46-38 in the paint. ... C Hasan Whiteside did not play with a left hip strain. ... Nurkic just missed a triple-double with nine assists.

The Trail Blazers had some regional support with Blitz the Seahawk, mascot for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, sitting in the virtual seats, for the early afternoon game.

Clipper: Play Nets on Sunday.

Trail Blazers: Play Philadelphia on Sunday.

Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann (14) tries to control the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) defend during the second half in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet (20) dunks during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots past Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Patterson (54) during the second half in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) looks to shoot over LA Clippers forward Patrick Patterson (54) during the second half in an NBA basketball Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) looks to pass as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defend during the second half in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet (20) during the second half in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) looks to pass as Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement