McElroys writing book about how you, too, can have a podcast

This cover image released by Harper Perennial shows "Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You)" by Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Griffin McElroy. The siblings known for “My Brother, My Brother and Me” and “The Adventure Zone” have a deal with Harper Perennial for “Everybody Has a Podcast (Expect You),” the publisher announced Monday. According to Harper, the brothers spill on everything from finding the right name for your show to the very long odds of your making money. (Harper Perennial via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

Life | Updated 5 hours ago
Podcasters Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy would like to welcome you to the club

NEW YORK (AP) — Podcasters Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy would like to welcome you to the club.

The siblings known for “My Brother, My Brother and Me” and “The Adventure Zone” have a deal with Harper Perennial for “Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You),” the publisher announced Monday. The brothers take turns writing chapters, although not without interruptions from a family member.

According to the publisher, the book “walks readers through the process of turning an idea into ear-candy, sharing their expertise on everything from deciding on an effective name (definitely not something like ‘My Brother, My Brother and Me’), what type of microphone to use (definitely not the one from the video game Rock Band), to making lots and lots of money (spoiler: you probably won’t).”

This story corrects the title of the podcast, “Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You).

