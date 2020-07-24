McDonald's to require masks at all US restaurant locations

McDonald's, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, said that 82% of its restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both employees and customers. But it said it is “important we protect the safety of all employees and customers, " according to a joint statement from McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger and Mark Salebra, chair of the National Franchise Leadership Alliance.

Erlinger and Salebra also said that in cases where customers decline to wear masks, it will “put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”