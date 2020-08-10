McDonald's sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

McDonald’s says in a lawsuit that in July, it became aware of sexual relationships between Easterbrook and three other employees prior to his termination. The company said Monday that Easterbrook removed evidence of those relationships — including sexually explicit photos and videos sent from corporate email accounts — from his cell phone, preventing investigators from learning about them prior to his firing.

In a lawsuit filed in Delaware, McDonald’s said it would not have terminated Easterbrook without cause if it had known of the additional relationships.

McDonald’s is now attempting to block Easterbrook from exercising his stock options and said it will seek compensatory damages.

Easterbrook could not immediately be reached for comment early Monday.