McConnell proposes bill to combat doping in horse racing

“Unfortunately, the coronavirus isn’t thoroughbred racing’s only challenge. In recent years, tragedies on the track, medication scandals, and an inconsistent patchwork of regulations have cast clouds over the future,” McConnell said in a floor speech.

While blue blood racing organizations such as the Jockey Club and key racing circuits support the idea, McConnell has not attracted cosponsors from states like Florida, Louisiana, and New Jersey, where some of the sport's scandals have occurred and where oversight is considered uneven at best.

“This will make thoroughbred racing as fair and as safe as possible," McConnell said.

Also at issue is a series of horse fatalities in California in recent years, which has garnered the industry bad press and enemies like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

The legislation faces an uphill road in the Senate, given the time crunch and potential opposition, but it sends a signal that lawmakers may tackle the issue next year. A companion House bill has sufficient cosponsors to demonstrate it would pass but it has not been slated for a vote.