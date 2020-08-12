Mattingly: Marlins sidelined by virus are 'feeling great'

The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list last week following an outbreak in Philadelphia that forced seven games to be postponed. The infected players returned to Miami to be quarantined, and will likely need rehab workouts before rejoining the team.

“They feeling great,” Mattingly said. “They all feel like they’re ready to go. There are a lot of guys who have applied for reinstatement. How long that takes, I'm not sure. But they feel like they're ready to at least get back and start doing something.”