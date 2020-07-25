Massive protest against governor's arrest challenges Kremlin

“We had enough," said protester Anastasia Schegorina. "We elected the governor and we want to be heard and decide ourselves what to do with him. Bring him here, and a fair and open trial will decide whether to convict him or not.”

Authorities suspect Furgal of involvement in several murders of businessmen in 2004 and 2005. He has denied the charges, which date back to his time as a businessman with interests focusing on timber and metals.

A lawmaker on the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party ticket, Furgal won the 2018 gubernatorial election even though he had refrained from campaigning and publicly supported his Kremlin-backed rival.

His victory was a humiliating setback to the main Kremlin party, United Russia, which also has lost its control over the regional legislature. During his time in office, Furgal earned a reputation as a “people's governor,” cutting his own salary, ordering the sale of an expensive yacht that the previous administration had bought and offering new subsidies to the population.

“We want to protect Furgal,” said Evgenia Selina, who joined Saturday's protest. “If we hadn’t elected him, he would have been living quietly with his family and working at the State Duma. He would have had a normal life.”

Mikhail Degtyaryov, a federal lawmaker whom Putin named Monday to succeed Furgal, is also a member of the Liberal-Democratic Party — a choice that was apparently intended to assuage the local residents' anger. If that was the plan, it hasn't worked.

Degtyaryov has refrained from facing the protesters and left the city on Saturday for an inspection trip across the region.

Isachenkov reported from Moscow.

People hold posters reading "Give us back Sergei Furgal, people's governor " during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region, who was interrogated ordered held in jail for two months, in Khabarovsk, 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Thousands of people in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk gather on Saturday, protesting the arrest of the region's governor on charges of involvement in multiple murders. (AP Photo/Igor Volkov) Credit: Igor Volkov Credit: Igor Volkov

