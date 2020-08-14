Marge Simpson uses her voice to call out Trump adviser

As the half-minute clip ends, an off-camera Marge is heard muttering: “I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Harris of California was announced this week as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's pick for his running mate. The party's convention will be held next week, mostly virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellis, senior lawyer for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment. The campaign also did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

On Tuesday, Ellis she posted on Twitter that “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.”

The long-running “The Simpsons" is known for mocking public figures and celebrities, Trump among them. Actor Julie Kavner is the voice behind Marge Simpson.