Maple Leafs shut out Blue Jackets 3-0 to even playoff series

Toronto came out more aggressively than in Game 1, with much of the game being played in the Columbus defensive zone as Korpisalo was forced to make stop after stop. Five Leafs power plays helped keep the Blue Jackets on their heels.

The Leafs eventually beat the Columbus netminder — who hadn’t allowed a goal in the first 76 minutes of the series — when Matthews tipped in Zach Hyman's pass from the bottom of the right circle with 4 minutes left in the second period.

After Andersen turned away a flurry from Columbus, the Blue Jackets got caught with all five skaters close to their own net as the puck bounced away. Tavares got a breakaway and poked a shot under Korpisalo’s arm to make it 2-0 at 4:56 of the third.

NOTES: Columbus was 0 for 4 on the power play. ... Blue Jackets D Dean Kukan left the bench for observation in the first period after a big hit by Toronto's Kyle Clifford but returned later in the period. ... Korpisalo got a shutout in his first ever playoff start Sunday. That also was the first playoff shutout in Blue Jackets history. ... The 2019-20 season marks the Maple Leafs’ 69th appearance in the postseason.

UP NEXT: Game 3 is at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) leaves the ice on a stretcher as teammate Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) pats him on the pants while playing against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

