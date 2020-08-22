X

Man United captain Maguire can go home as trial postponed

Journalists and photographers are gathered in front of a van used to transport England footballer Harry Maguire as he leaves from the court on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Journalists and photographers are gathered in front of a van used to transport England footballer Harry Maguire as he leaves from the court on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

Credit: Michael Varaklas

Credit: Michael Varaklas

By DEMETRIS NELLAS
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's trial on charges of assault and attempted bribery has been postponed until Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor.

The three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, a source from the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

Maguire left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination. He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea.

Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

England soccer player Harry Maguire, right, leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
England soccer player Harry Maguire leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
England soccer player Harry Maguire, background left, leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
England soccer player Harry Maguire, center, leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
England soccer player Harry Maguire, background, leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
England soccer player Harry Maguire leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michalis Varaklas)
England soccer player Harry Maguire, left, leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michalis Varaklas)
England soccer player Harry Maguire leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michalis Varaklas)
A policeman walks outside a court on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, where England soccer player Harry Maguire was due to appear before a public prosecutor, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos.(AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
