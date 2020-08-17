X

Man barricaded in Texas home after 3 officers are shot

Police officers work near the house in Cedar Park, Texas, where a person remained barricaded Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Three police officers were shot, authorities said. The officers are in stable condition at a local hospital, police said on Twitter. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
By CHEYANNE MUMPHREY, Associated Press
Residents of a suburb near Austin, Texas, were told to stay indoors early Monday as police surrounded a home where a man was barricaded inside with three of his family members after three officers were shot hours earlier.

Police in Cedar Park responded to a call about 3:10 p.m. Sunday from a mother who said her son kicked in the door of the home, Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon said during a news conference Sunday.

Harmon said that when officers arrived they were met with gunfire and taken to a local hospital. All three officers were stable and had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The mother, a juvenile and another person, whose age was unknown remained in the home with the son, believed to be in his mid-20s, Harmon said. The suspect has “some mental health issues,” he said.

It is unclear whether the suspect was injured.

“We want to end this peacefully for everyone involved,” Harmon said Sunday, making a plea to the unidentified suspect. “Please, come out and surrender peacefully.”

Cedar Park police said on Twitter that the situation was ongoing at about 4:30 a.m. Monday and that those who live nearby should remain indoors.

Harmon said that the Cedar Park Police Department has a history at the residence, but did not provide details, including when police last visited the home.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved," Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Associated Press writer Haleluya Hadero contributed to this report from Atlanta.

