Man accused of claiming drug would lower COVID-19 risk

Matthew Ryncarz and his company Fusion Health and Vitality, which operated as Pharm Origins, are accused of saying a misbranded drug called Immune Shot would lower the risk of getting COVID-19 by 50%, according to federal prosecutors in Savannah. The drug “bore false and misleading labeling,” prosecutors said in a news release Monday.

A lawyer for Ryncarz did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges of selling a misbranded drug.