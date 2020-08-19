Mali coup leaders vow elections amid widespread condemnation

The U.N. quickly criticized the military takeover and the Security Council scheduled a closed meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the unfolding situation in Mali. The influential West African regional bloc ECOWAS said it was sending a high-level delegation to “ensure the immediate return to constitutional order.”

ECOWAS had previously sent mediators to try and negotiate a unity government but those talks fell apart when it became clear that the protesters would not accept less than Keita’s resignation.

The bloc condemned the overthrow of Keita, denied “any kind of legitimacy to the putschists,” and demanded sanctions against those who staged the coup and their partners and collaborators. In its statement, ECOWAS also said it would stop all economic, trade and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS states and Mali.

The African Union also condemned the coup and called for a quick return to civilian rule.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the military takeover and pledged full support to the ECOWAS mediation effort, but his office said he would not comment further until after the U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday.

The coup is a blow to France and to Macron, who has supported Keita and sought to improve relations with former colonies in Africa.

There was no immediate word on Keita’s future. The former president, first elected in 2013 with more than 77% of the vote, still had three years left in his second and final term.

News of his departure was met with jubilation by anti-government demonstrators in the capital, Bamako, and alarm by former colonial ruler France, and other allies and foreign nations.

Keita's popularity had plummeted because of Mali's deteriorating security situation and since June there have been anti-government protests calling for him to resign.

On Tuesday, mutinous soldiers forced his hand by surrounding his residence and firing shots into the air. Keita and the prime minister were soon detained and hours later he appeared on state broadcaster ORTM. A banner across the bottom of the television screen referred to him as the “outgoing president.”

“I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power,” Keita said. “I have decided to step down from office.”

He also announced that his government and the National Assembly would be dissolved.

Keita, who tried to meet protesters’ demands through a series of concessions, has enjoyed broad support from France and other Western allies.

The deteriorating security situation for soldiers was among multiple issues playing a key role in the coup, Alexandre Raymakers, a senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a risk consultancy, said.

A contributing factor was late and low payments to army troops, he said. Wives of soldiers protested earlier this year over late salaries as soldiers' lives were increasingly at risk from extremist attacks.

“Relations between the presidency and military have been deteriorating since the start of the year,” Raymakers said, especially as reports by rights groups have come out condemning extrajudicial killings by Mali’s military. Keita, in February, also made a forceful speech criticizing the overall conduct of the military in its counterinsurgency efforts.

Despite several months of demonstrations in the streets calling for Keita's ouster, Raymakers said it was “highly unlikely” that the opposition leaders knew about the coup ahead of time. Some of them may, however, later play a role in a civilian transitional government, he said.

“Popular support for the military coup will be conditional on the putschists establishing a clear path towards a return to civilian rule and addressing the population’s concerns about the deteriorating security situation and worsening socioeconomic conditions,” he said.

The developments Tuesday bore a striking resemblance to Mali's 2012 coup, originating from the very same military barracks in Kati. The previous coup unleashed years of chaos in Mali when the ensuing power vacuum allowed Islamic extremists to seize control of northern towns. Ultimately a French-led military operation ousted the jihadists, but they merely regrouped and expanded their reach during Keita’s presidency into central Mali.

The political vacuum now caused by Tuesday's coup will reinforce the narrative pushed by Islamic extremists that the Malian state is inept, Raymakers said. The coup also will undermine trust between the military and its Western partners, he added.

Keita’s political downfall closely mirrored that of his predecessor: Amadou Toumani Toure was forced out of the presidency in 2012 after a series of punishing military defeats. That time, the attacks were carried out by ethnic Tuareg separatist rebels. This time, Mali’s military has sometimes seemed powerless to stop extremists linked to al-Qaida and IS.

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Mali called for the needs of civilians not to be forgotten.

“The military coup in Mali comes on top of years of conflict and violence in the wider Sahel region that has trapped millions of people in crisis,” said the head of the delegation for ICRC in Mali, Klaus Spreyermann.

“People in northern and central Mali have lived for years in a vicious cycle of conflict and climate shocks that have driven them from their homes and destroyed their livelihoods. Their needs must not be forgotten.”

___

Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press writers Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal and Angela Charlton from Paris contributed.

Street vendors gather at Place de l'Independence in Mali's capital Bamako, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, as life returns to normal one day after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced to resign in a military coup. Members of the international community already have strongly condemned Tuesday's events and have called for constitutional order to be restored. (AP Photo/Arouna Sissoko) Credit: Arouna Sissoko Credit: Arouna Sissoko

Taxis wait for customers at Place de l'Independence in Mali's capital Bamako, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, as life returns to normal one day after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced to resign in a military coup. Members of the international community already have strongly condemned Tuesday's events and have called for constitutional order to be restored. (AP Photo/Arouna Sissoko) Credit: Arouna Sissoko Credit: Arouna Sissoko

People gather at Place de l'Independence in Mali's capital Bamako, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, one day after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced to resign in a military coup. Members of the international community already have strongly condemned Tuesday's events and have called for constitutional order to be restored. (AP Photo/Arouna Sissoko) Credit: Arouna Sissoko Credit: Arouna Sissoko

Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM TV, Malick Diaw, one of the soldiers identifying themselves as National Committee for the Salvation of the People, sits with others as they announce they have assumed control of Mali, Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, and vow to install democracy and security for the people. Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appeared on state television earlier to announce his resignation with immediate effect late Tuesday, Aug. 18, following a military coup. (ORTM TV via AP) Credit: ORTM TV Credit: ORTM TV

Security forces ride in a truck in the capital Bamako, Mali Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organize new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed) Credit: Baba Ahmed Credit: Baba Ahmed

A building belonging to the justice minister is seen after being partially burned by demonstrators on Tuesday, in the capital Bamako, Mali, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organize new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed) Credit: Baba Ahmed Credit: Baba Ahmed

Security forces ride in a truck in the capital Bamako, Mali, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organize new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed) Credit: Baba Ahmed Credit: Baba Ahmed

Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM TV, Colonel-Major Ismael Wague, centre, spokesman for the soldiers identifying themselves as National Committee for the Salvation of the People, announce that they have assumed control of Mali, Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, and vow to instal real democracy and security of the people. Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appeared on state television to announce his resignation with immediate affect late Tuesday Aug. 18 following a military coup. (ORTM TV via AP) Credit: ORTM TV Credit: ORTM TV

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appears on state television to announce his resignation late Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM Keita wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said his resignation was effective immediately. (ORTM TV via AP) Credit: ORTM TV Credit: ORTM TV

A man holds a national flag as he celebrates with others in the streets in the capital Bamako, Mali Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Mutinous soldiers detained Mali's president and prime minister Tuesday after surrounding a residence and firing into the air in an apparent coup attempt after several months of demonstrations calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's ouster. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited