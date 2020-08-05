Maddon: Shohei Ohtani won't pitch again for Angels this year

The arm injury is another obstacle in Ohtani's path to becoming the majors' first true two-way player in decades. He made 10 mound starts as a rookie in 2018 before injuring his elbow, but he served as the Angels' regular designated hitter last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani has pitched in only three games since June 2018, but the Angels still believe in Ohtani's ability to be a two-way player, Maddon said.

“I'm seeing that he can,” Maddon said. “We've just got to get past the arm maladies and figure that out. But I've seen it. He's just such a high-end arm, and we've seen what he can do in the batter's box. Now maybe it might get to the point where he may choose to do one thing over the other and express that to us. I know he likes to hit. In my mind's eye, he's still going to be able to do this.”

The veteran manager believes Ohtani will benefit from a full spring training and a normal season. Ohtani wasn't throwing at full strength for a starter when the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring training in March because he wasn't expected to pitch until May as he returned from surgery.

“Going into a regular season with a normal number of starts and all the things that permit guys to be ready for a year, that's what we need to see is some normalcy before you make that kind of determination,” Maddon said.

___

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, stands at left after walking Houston Astros' George Springer with the bases loaded during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

