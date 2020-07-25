Machinists union president rallies striking shipyard workers

Both sides have been meeting separately with a federal mediator but there have been no face-to-face negotiations since the strike began.

A company spokesman had no immediate comment on Saturday.

Bath Iron Works is one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders and a major employer in Maine, with 6,800 workers.

The shipyard builds guided-missile destroyers, the workhorse of the fleet, and the strike threatens to put production further behind at a time of growing competition with Russia and China.

The company was already about six months behind schedule when the strike began. The company needs to be able to hire subcontractors to get caught up, the shipyard's president contends.