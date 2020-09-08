Lupita Nyong'o says Chadwick Boseman's 'power lives on'

"I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope," the actress writes in the message posted to her socialmediaaccounts Tuesday, 11 days after Boseman's death from colon cancer at age 43. "The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning."

Nyong’o, who played Nakia opposite Boseman’s T’Challa in the blockbuster 2018 film, says she was struck by his “quiet, powerful presence” and an energy that seemed immortal which manifested itself through his carefully chosen words.