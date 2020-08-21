Low rates and heavy buyer demand send US home sales surging

The lack of home available for purchase is sending prices rising. The median price for a home has cracked the $300,000 mark for the first time on record, settling at $304,100. That up a sharp 8.5% from July 2019.

“With only 3.1 months of existing supply on the market, even with the recent pickup in the pace of home building, the lack of inventory is going to continue to be a hurdle by limiting some prospective buyers’ choices and weakening their purchasing power,” said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Builders have been responding to rising buyer demand. The construction of new homes surged 22.6% in July, and housing starts have now risen for three straight months after plunging in March and April.

In its report Friday, the NAR said that sales exploded in every region in the country in July, led by the Northeast and West, where purchases jumped more than 30%. The Midwest was close behind, with sales up 27.5%. Purchase rose 19.4% in the South.

The surge in home sales, or closings, jibe with a report on pending home sales from May, when signed contracts jumped a record 44.3%. That report is a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months — in this case, the record setting months of June and July.

In the first few months after the pandemic hit — just when the traditional spring home buying season would have begun — sales of both existing and new homes tumbled with communities locked down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But as areas have lifted restrictions, home sales have accelerated.

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, Anil Lilly tours his new home, in Washingtonville, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo