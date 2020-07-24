Lost toy dog returns home with help of Cincinnati airport

“I think our son was half a sleep when he left Masch-Masch (the dog’s nickname) at the terminal,” Ronco said. “Under normal circumstances, he would never forget him.”

The family was traveling to visit relatives and friends in Ohio and Indiana with their three children, one of whom keeps the stuffed dog as his companion, Ronco said.

A judge gave Ronco's son, Jaydence, the stuffed Dalmatian on the day he was adopted by the couple. “So it’s very special to him,” he said.

Ronco said the airport contacted him by email to let the family know the dog was left behind. He thinks they were the only family with children on the flight, and acknowledged the story had taken on a life of its own on social media.

“The times we are in, some people sees the humor in something lighthearted, and others say, 'Is this all you can do, talk about this stupid stuffed animal?'" he said, laughing.

The family is bringing Oreo cookies to the airport to thank those who helped arrange the journey of their son’s special toy back home.

This July 24, 2020 photo provided by Doug Ronco shows a "Welcome Home" display assembled by some of the staff at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Clearwater, Fla., that celebrates the reunion of six-year-old Jaydence Ronco with his treasured stuffed Dalmatian, Masch-Masch. Six-year-old Jaydence Ronco mistakenly left Masch-Masch at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after his family visited friends in Ohio. Some of the staff at the airport successfully took to Social Media in an effort to find its owner, resulting in the reunion at the Florida airport on Friday. (Doug Ronco via AP) Credit: Doug Romco Credit: Doug Romco