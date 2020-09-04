Long shot Shedaresthedevil pulls off upset in Kentucky Oaks

Shedaresthedevil was fresh off a Grade 3 stakes win in Indiana among consecutive victories but covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.28 to break Bird Town's record of 1:48.64 set in 2003. The bay filly contended from the start from the No. 7 post, staying within reach of the heavily favored Gamine before coming on near the final turn and gaining the lead entering the stretch.

Once ahead, she turned it up more with Florent Geroux aboard, pulling away from Swiss Skydiver and rolling to victory in the $1.25 million marquee event.